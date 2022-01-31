On Jan. 29, 2022, at 12:03 p.m. the Broken Bow and Sargent Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to a grass fire. The fire originated one mile north of the Randy Peterson residence bordering the Broken Bow and Sargent fire districts. The departments developed a joint incident command.
Broken Bow and Sargent departments requested Ansley, Anselmo, Arcadia, Brewster, Callaway, Comstock, Mason City, Merna, Oconto, and Taylor for mutual aid. WI RAT (Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team) was put on standby at 1:26 p.m. and dispatched for mutual aid at 3:09 p.m.
A command post was set up at the Weissert Church and by night's end, nineteen departments, roughly 175 firefighter and EMS, three aircraft (two from Broken Bow and one from Kearney) and 74 apparatus were on scene at the Weissert fire. Region 26 Emergency Management assisted with incident command.
Water was provided by wells owned by Mike Peterson, Gary Coleman and Mike Christensen.
Agencies also on scene included many members of the Weissert community, Weissert Church, the Custer County Sheriff, Custer County Emergency Management, the Custer County Board of Supervisors, Custer County Highway Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Custer Public Power.
An estimated 2,000 acres burned during this fire; four houses were threatened but we are very fortunate that there was no loss of life, nor was there homes or structures lost with the exception with an abandoned shed that was no longer in use and all livestock was relocated without incident.
Mop-up continues today (Jan. 30, 2022) to monitor and eliminate any hot spots.
Departments assisting with mop-up include Hall and Howard counties, Ainsworth, Hay Center, Sutherland, Wallace, Cairo, Woodriver, Doniphan, Elba, Boelus, Dannebrog, Farwell, and St. Paul.
The Broken Bow & Sargent Volunteer Fire Departments would like to extend a thanks to the departments that covered Custer County including Lexington Fire and Rescue, Cozad Rescue, Arnold Fire and Rescue, Stapleton Fire and Rescue, Burwell Rescue. All were staged to assist but no further assistance was needed.
We would also like to recognize and extend our thanks to the community of Weissert for their efforts in opening their church for a command post, Angela Baltz and Christina Watson for their help organizing the food, and drinks, Grocery Kart and Gary’s Superfoods both of Broken Bow for their donations and Eggleston Oil for providing fuel.
