Wenquist, Inc. in Broken Bow celebrated their 95th anniversary with an open house Aug. 11, 2020. Customers were treated to a meal of pork sandwiches, baked bean, chips and homemade brownies and could tour the building and check out expanded inventory.
The store was founded in 1925 by A.J Wenquist, the great-grandfather of Dan Wenquist who owns and manages the store with his wife, Amy.
The store passed from A.J. Wenquist to his sons Morris, Evald and Selden. Clayton Wenquist, Morris's son, and Selden ran the store for a time then Stan and Judy Wenquist, Dan's parents, bought into the business in 1980. Amy and Dan purchased it in 2007. Including part-time help with sons Ethan and Alex, the store has nine employees, according to Dan Wenquist.
Over the past 95 years, the store has grown from carrying bicycles, tires and automotive parts to being all automotive for trucks and autos, carrying parts for semis and tractor trailers. The location expanded once in 2011 and again in 2017, with the second addition bringing another 20' x 88' to the building.
During the open house, Dan Wenquist expressed appreciation for their customers. "We're glad we've been here doing the community some good for as long as we have," he said. "Without the community, we don't have a business."
