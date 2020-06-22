Blood drive help maintain the blood supply give now American Red Cross
American Red Cross

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

  • Broken Bow Municipal Building
  • 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Call or test Susie at 308-870-5091 or Emily at 913-515-5723 for an appointment or sign up online at redcrossblood.org

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

  • Broken Bow Municipal Building
  • 1-6:15 p.m.
  • Call for an appointment: Susie at 308-870-5091 or Emily at 913-515-5723. Bring donor card or photo ID.

Note: Eat lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

