Wednesday, July 22, 2020
- Broken Bow Municipal Building
- 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Call or test Susie at 308-870-5091 or Emily at 913-515-5723 for an appointment or sign up online at redcrossblood.org
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
- Broken Bow Municipal Building
- 1-6:15 p.m.
- Call for an appointment: Susie at 308-870-5091 or Emily at 913-515-5723. Bring donor card or photo ID.
Note: Eat lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.
