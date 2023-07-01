This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the June 29, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The first of this month, with your mailed subscriptions, was included the Community magazine. This past week as I drove 190 miles to cover a ribbon cutting and two community celebrations, I was reminded just how much the title of that magazine is true.
I do have people tell me they don’t read or take the Chief because we don’t have information about their “town.” Since it is important for each town that we all support each other in order to survive, that is the key reason the staff at the Chief thought long and hard then titled the magazine “Community.”
As I sat and had lunch at The Den in Comstock the community theme came even more present to me. I, as a senior citizen, can call ahead, get a reservation and enjoy a meal at the center in Comstock. While I am there, especially in the summer time, I can enjoy a walk through the Comstock Community Garden. The time driving and the gas money spent would be well worth the effort and, in turn, I would enjoy a great meal and fellowship with other ‘community’ members.
You could see the pride in the celebration of the Pioneer Picnic in Callaway. If you do not live in the “town” of Callaway, you would have still found an enjoyable Saturday. If you did not want to watch a parade, walking down the three rows of autos ranging from a Model T to present day cars at the car show would have been time well spent. The weather was perfect; the shade of trees in Morgan Park offered a very enjoyable day, much better than walking at other car shows along a hot street.
I will tell you the art at the art show at Pioneer Picnic was something. There are talented artist who know how to capture light! The pricing of the paintings was very reasonable. If you are looking for an unusual gift, think about one of the local artists. Not only were there paintings, there was pottery! If you attended the events at Pioneer Picnic, you would get to know other “community” members in this county of Custer we call home.
On our way from Callaway to Sargent we stopped at the Big Red Barn to catch some photos of the hard-working crew putting up the last three rows of sod before they can get the roof on. Chip and I had parked and started to walk up the gravel hill. We noticed a lady who had driven up right before us start to walk up the hill, only to turn around and head back to her car. Since I really don’t know a stranger, I asked if she changed her mind about seeing the sod house. She told how she left her cane at home and felt she would not make the walk up the hill. Since I knew Chip would not mind, I said she could use us as her cane! It was so enjoyable for me to get to know another Chief reader. That is why she stopped to see the sod house; she read about it in the Chief, bringing this “community” of ours closer again.
Sargent started Chokecherry Festival years ago. How unique that they could organize a long-standing celebration for their town now on that one theme! I really enjoyed all the ideas everyone did for their floats since the theme of the parade was “Famous in a Small Town!”
To cool off, we stopped to get a glass of something at The Rescue. I noticed a couple sitting at a table eating; they had their Nebraska Passport on their table. Again, since I do not know a stranger, I asked where they were from and asked about their passports stops in Nebraska. I was especially proud that I could share with them the “Community” magazine that Mel has at The Rescue since she is on the Nebraska Passport Program. They looked through the pages and were glad to have the information as they still had other stops to make in Custer County on the passport program.
You see, if the Chief does not have a story this week on your “town,” think about what the other “towns” mean to you. Can you think about them all being part of your COMMUNITY and start checking into each other their celebrations and businesses? Remember, we all call Custer County home.
