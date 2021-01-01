The following column by Mona Weatherly appeared in the Dec. 31, 2020 issued of the Custer County Chief.
It is the time so many of us have been waiting for - the end of 2020! I’m not sure I’ve ever anticipated a new year more than I’m looking forward to 2021.
There have been many times when I didn’t even care about New Year’s. I grew tired of making New Year Resolutions that only seemed to emphasize what I didn’t accomplish in the passing year. I long ago gave up striving for the perfect New Year’s Eve image - a party with drinks and noise-makers and a group of friends together counting down until midnight.
I now opt for the perfect New Year’s Eve for me - a quiet evening at home, perhaps reading by the warmth of the wood stove, and when time tips into the new year, I’m already tucked snuggly in bed, the cat on one side, the hubby on the other.
This year, though, it just might be worthwhile to stay awake and watch the calendar flip over to 2021. It won’t be magical as in making all the problems of 2020 instantly go away, but it will be magical in starting anew and that’s about as perfect as one can get.
Hey, 2021, Listen up!
What can 2021 throw at us that we haven’t already seen? We’ve had drought. We’ve had flood. We’ve had locusts...OK, so I’m stretching a bit here but remember early in 2020, the drones no one claimed? They were flying and they buzzed. Sounds like locusts to me.
We had fire - or at least the smoke from fires in the west. We’ve had civil unrest and divisive politics.
And now, we’ve had a plague, or, if you prefer the more politically correct term, a pandemic.
We in Custer County and central Nebraska stayed strong and met each challenge. And we can handle whatever the future brings.
So 2021, I have three little words for you: Bring it on!
Progress!
“Bring It On” is the theme we at the Chief have chosen for Progress 2021.
As we reach out to write the stories for Progress, we will ask how people are bouncing back from 2020, how they are moving forward and growing stronger, how they are helping their businesses and communities become better and stronger, how they are building for their families and investing in Custer County and in Nebraska to make the world a better place.
Progress will publish in four installments - Farming and Ranching Jan. 28; Health and Education Feb. 4; Business and Technology Feb. 11; and Arts and Community Feb. 18. In each issue we will bring to you stories of individuals, organizations, businesses and communities that are working towards the future and moving forward.
Bring it on, 2021. We can handle it.
Bring it on!
So, as the calendar flips over to 2021, what to do on New Years Day? Hmmm...
I’m personally just going to kick back, relax, catch up on sleep and gather good energy for 2021. I think I’m going to need it to hit the ground running the first week in January.
When things bust open, people, they are going to bust wide open! We’re chomping at the bit to get out from under social restrictions. We’re ready to get out in full force. As the vaccines roll out and things rev up, we’re going to get moving and moving fast.
So, hey, 2021, we’re ready for you. Are you ready for us?
Who knows what 2021 will bring. I’m going to borrow a bit from Jeremiah 29:11 - “I alone know the plans I have for you, plans to bring you prosperity and not disaster, plans to bring about the future you hope for.”
Boy, do I like the sound of those words.
C’mon, 2021. Bring it on.
