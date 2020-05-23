Loup Basin Public Health Department will start reporting dead birds of the Corvid species (e.g. Blue Jays, Crows, Magpies) on June 1, 2020 for West Nile Virus.
If you find a dead bird, please report it to LBPHD at 308-346-5795 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. LBPHD will not be collecting birds this year as we have done in the past but encourage the public to still report them.
West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans. The virus has been found in all 93 of Nebraska’s counties in mosquito, bird, horses, and human populations.
With frequent rainfalls and spending more time outside, it is important to take precautions to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes. Limit your time outdoors, especially around dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more active. If there is a need to go outdoors during these times, wear lightweight long sleeves and pants. Also, be sure to wear insect repellent which contains DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or IR3535. These repellents are all recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information please call Terry Stutzman at the Loup Basin Public Health Department at 346-5795, visit our website: www.lbphd.org or check out our Facebook Page: Loup Basin Public Health Department.
