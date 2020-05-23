Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.