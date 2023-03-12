Dr. Pepper and Red Vines

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the March 9, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Sometimes when I think of “a newspaper editor,” I picture a cigar chewing, alcohol swigging and wise-cracking curmudgeon. Not at all what I’d picture for myself, especially since I neither smoke cigars or drink much alcohol. I can wise-crack with the best once in a while but I’d like to think I’m still years away from being old and ill-tempered. (Though on any given day, my husband might disagree with me.)

