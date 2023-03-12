This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the March 9, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Sometimes when I think of “a newspaper editor,” I picture a cigar chewing, alcohol swigging and wise-cracking curmudgeon. Not at all what I’d picture for myself, especially since I neither smoke cigars or drink much alcohol. I can wise-crack with the best once in a while but I’d like to think I’m still years away from being old and ill-tempered. (Though on any given day, my husband might disagree with me.)
I also, once upon a time, had a vision of a newspaper editor knowing everthing. To be clear, Donnis and I do know a lot about what’s going on, it’s part of doing our jobs. But, like the rest of you, there are situations that we can know only what we are told.
I’ve been asked several times what happened between the city and Dan Knoell, why was he let go? I’ll tell you what I know about that - I don’t know.
Maybe some decades ago someone would have talked but today, most local government officials attempt to remain hyper aware of privacy laws, contract legalities and the like. I respect that. I also respect the process enough to not feed the rumor mill.
So we close another chapter on a city administrator for Broken Bow. I enjoyed working with Dan and wish him the best, just as I wish the best for the city. When the time comes, I’ll advocate for hiring a new administrator. If you doubt one is needed, look at what the city pulls off when we have one vs. when we don’t.
Now, rather than cigars and alcohol, get me the Red Vines and Dr. Pepper.
