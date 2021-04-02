Wow! Hard to imagine 38,785 pounds of food - fruit, veggies, dairy and protein - were delivered into Broken Bow last Friday as part of the USDA COVID Relief Farm to Table Program. Broken Bow Area Rotary, the City of Broken Bow, Broken Bow Wind II and Melham Medical Center teamed up to make it happen...
Read more about it in the April 1, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief!
..."This is so much fun, it makes one grateful to live where we do," Rotarian Deb McCaslin said. "Thanks, everyone! See you April 6."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.