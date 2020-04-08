On March 19, 202, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed an executive order which extends the expiration date for all Driver Licenses, CDLS, State IDs and Vehicle Titling and Registrations due to expire on or after March 1, 2020 until 30 days after the executive order is lifted.
Drivers licenses offices are currently closed. However, drivers can still renew online up to 90 days before a driver license expires. If a license expires on or after March 1, 2020 and is not renewed online, the expiration of that license is extended until 30 days after the executive order is lifted.
Answers to questions about renewing licenses or registrations can be found online at https://dmv.nebraska.gov/news/governors-executive-order-faqs
Online renewal service can be found at https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services
A copy of the March 19, 2020 executive order can be viewed online at https://www.dropbox.com/s/relmdpk1xae51kx/EX%2020-05%20-%20COVID-19%20Motor%20Vehicle%20Titling%2C%20Registration%20%26%20Driver%20License%20Waiver.pdf?dl=0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.