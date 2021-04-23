No doubt you’ve heard about Presidential Executive Order 14008, though you may be hearing about it by different names. “30x30” is one of the most common. “Land grab” is another.
30x30 references the section that states 30 percent of the nation’s land will be placed in conservation by 2030.
30x30 is the reason nearly 100 concerned citizens attended the Custer County Supervisors meeting April 13...
The advise that Sally Hircock-Shuett and others give is to learn about 30x30. “People need to be informed,” she said. “They need factual information.”
Citizens can plan to attend the next county supervisor’s meeting April 27 to voice their concerns. Debbie Sorensen of Hamilton and Custer County spoke at the April 13 meeting, saying, “I am a fourth generation landowner here to protect the fifth generation.”
