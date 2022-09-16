Voters in Custer County should have received, or will be received very soon, large pink post cards marked “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE.”
These postcards carry notices of political subdivisions (cities, school boards, communities colleges) that are proposing a revenue increase that would results in an overall increase.
The card lists the date and time of a budget hearing at which a representative of the political subdivision will be present its proposed budget. No other items can be on the agenda.
The meeting for CUSTER COUNTY is Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. It will be held in the County Supervisors Board room at the Custer County Courthouse in Broken Bow. Only two Custer County political subdivisions will be presenting - the City of Sargent and the Broken Bow School District.
The hearing for Mid-Plains community College is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. at the McKinley Education Center, 301 W. F Street, in North Platte.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.