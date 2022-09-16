Budget pink postcard 2022

Large pink postcards are arriving in the mail to alert tax payers of possible property tax increases. Members of the public are notified via these postcards of budget hearings that they can attend to learn more.

 Mona Weatherly

Voters in Custer County should have received, or will be received very soon, large pink post cards marked “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE.

These postcards carry notices of political subdivisions (cities, school boards, communities colleges) that are proposing a revenue increase that would results in an overall increase.

