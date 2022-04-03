Check out the poll and tell us which vegetable is the favorite to grow in your garden. Make your selection at the Online Poll in the lower right corner of our home page www.custercountychief.com. Results are posted in the Chief and the X-tra!
In our previous poll, we asked about negative campaign ads. Here are the results.
- 20 percent - Ads make no difference at this time as they reported they already have decided who they will vote for.
- 20 percent - Negative ads twists the truth and encourages the voter to support the candidate being attacked.
- 10 percent - They see truth in negative ads and support the candidate who releases them.
- 50 percent - They do not trust negative campaign ads.
