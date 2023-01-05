New Year’s Resolutions. Some people make them, some people don’t. For those who do, the following are the top ten resolutions, according to www.goskills.com.Exercise more
- Lose weight
- Get organized
- Learn a new skill or hobby
- Live life to the fullest
- Save more money/ spend less money
- Quit smoking
- Spend more time with family and friends
- Travel more
- Read more
Whatever your plans, www.goskills.com says there are things we can do to help achieve our goals, including mentally preparing for change, setting a goal that motivates you and making resolutions that are manageable.
