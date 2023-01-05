New Year New Start

New Year’s Resolutions. Some people make them, some people don’t. For those who do, the following are the top ten resolutions, according to www.goskills.com.Exercise more

  1. Lose weight
  2. Get organized
  3. Learn a new skill or hobby
  4. Live life to the fullest
  5. Save more money/ spend less money
  6. Quit smoking
  7. Spend more time with family and friends
  8. Travel more
  9. Read more

