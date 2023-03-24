This column by Kelli Loos originally appeared in the March 23, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Is it Trump’s fault our society is so comfortable being disrespectful and rude? I liked that you always knew where he stood but I disliked the fact that there are a million nicer ways to say what he said and still get your point across.
Or perhaps we should blame the ability of people to hide behind a computer and hurl insults at one another without repercussion?
Sadly it seems that people have little trouble picking up an unverified story and running with it as long as it promotes their agenda. That may be due to the direction journalism has gone where we are supposed to believe everything is reliable when they reference “my sources” (anonymous, legitimate or otherwise) as the origin of their “news.” Journalistic integrity has become an oxymoron for many, especially when it comes to politics.
I have witnessed the integrity of a person being destroyed because of a personal qualm that should have had no effect on professional decisions. Local school officials seem to have no problem publicly disparaging staff members. Do you suppose that makes other staff members wonder when they will be the next target? With the shortage of teachers and people willing to put up with all the insanity coming down the school pipeline, boards and administrations need to ask themselves why anyone would apply to be a part of their mess.
At a recent state GOP meeting, I watched members of the executive committee come unhinged and scream at members of the body who were asking questions for clarification. Decisions made by the executive committee in their “meeting before the meeting,” laid new ground rules for the election of members to leadership positions. Transparency allows for the protection of everyone involved and if you aren’t sincere in providing that, then the body should be wondering what you are up to. As new people become engaged in the political process, leadership and clarity of understanding are essential.
Often meetings are run by people who would be well served to attend an FFA meeting and see parliamentary procedure in action. Permission to speak is granted by the president. There are rules for making motions, voting and carrying out business. It is done at the meeting, not before or after the meeting, and that is actually in accordance with our state open meeting laws. If you run a meeting, get a copy of Robert’s Rules of Order so you can do it correctly.
Finally, ask yourself a few questions: Would you act like that in front of your grandmother? Would you be okay with that story being circulated about you or your family member? Does what you are saying really benefit the greater good or achieve the overall goal? Is there a way to seek a positive outcome?
Most of all, if you have a personal issue with someone, the best way to resolve it may be that old fashioned technique of sitting down across the table and having an honest conversation. What you say behind someone’s back really shouldn’t be any different than what you say to their face. If your words aren’t helping, they are hurting.
Let’s get back to civility and professionalism in all we do.
