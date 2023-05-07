This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the May 4, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Here’s a question to toss out to school district patrons - Broken Bow and others.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 3:41 pm
This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the May 4, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Here’s a question to toss out to school district patrons - Broken Bow and others.
How do you want your school board to finance school facilities?
I ask this as community meetings on the future of BBPS facilities continue. There has been some good conversation generated on what people would like to see, what they don’t want and how it might be financed.
I’m not sure how other districts do this, however, I’ll give you my take on BBPS. Keep in mind this is vastly oversimplified and it’s my take on the situation.
Previous boards and administrations taxed for what they were going to spend, plus extra. The extra was tossed into various accounts such as transportation, facilities/buildings, curriculum, etc. This approach allows the board to make hefty purchases from those accounts.
The current board and administration of Broken Bow sets a budget and then requests taxes for what they expect to spend, no extra. Some moneys are earmarked to go into funds for transportation, facilities/buildings, etc., though not at the rate of previous boards. Since they aren’t asking for “extra,” there is less “extra.” This approach means that really hefty purchases (major renovations or rebuild) have to go through a bond, lease purchase or other means.
Which approach do you prefer? With the first, tax payers may pay a higher levy over a longer time but accounts build up. With the second, a lower levy can be in place and accounts build at a slower pace.
What’s your philosophy? What’s your school board’s philosophy? If you’re curious, talk to your school board officials and find out. If you want to take it a step further, ask the board for a copy of their strategic plan and vision for where the school is headed. When we are informed, we can have a better understanding of why some hefty decisions are made.
Thank you to community members who have attended the meetings on BBPS. You care about Broken Bow, its school and its young people. You have listened, asked questions and made suggestions. Keep it up! Somewhere in all of that, the answer to BBPS facilities challenge will be found.
