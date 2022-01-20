The Broken Bow school Board met Wednesday (Jan. 19, 2022), for their annual retreat. On the agenda were strategic planning, the November bond, facilities and more.
During the morning session, several options were openly discussed for updating the facilities including retaining the same plan for another proposal, retaining the same plan but presenting a phased proposal, proposing a different plan and proposing a phased approach of a different plan. Also talked about was the possibility of a formal survey to gather more detailed information about what the residents of the Broken Bow school district want to see in the future for BBPS.
Present were Tom Osmond, Amy Staples, Tim Chancellor, JB Atkins and Amy Staples. Pam Holcomb attended remotely. Not present was Mary Shaw. Also present were Superintendent Darren Tobey, Secretary Kay Einspahr and Jacob Sertich of Wilkins ADP of Kearney who is assisted the board with the bond proposal last year.
The board meets for a work session at noon Feb. 7 and for a regular meeting at noon Feb. 15. Residents of the Broken Bow School District are welcome to attend both meetings.
