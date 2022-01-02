Was 2021 better than 2020? In some ways, no doubt, yes. In other ways, though, it was just as wearying, maybe more so. Twenty months after it “officially” began, the COVID pandemic is still going. COVID is still with us and will be for a long time.
The most predictably thing about COVID is its unpredictability. It can wreck havoc on one person while skating asymptomatic through another. We all have been touched by it. We all have had it or know someone who has and we all know someone who has died with it. If we have no other resolutions for 2022, let’s resolve to take care of ourselves and those around us as best we can.
When one year winds down and another one waits on the cusp, it can be a good time or not-so-good time. On the not-so-good side, it can bring a lot of pressure for perfection. Aauugghh! Trying to be perfect simply reminds me of how far from perfect I am!
On the good side, New Years is the recognition of second chances, of assessing goals. Maybe we didn’t get something done or maybe it didn’t get done as well as we wanted, maybe we just fell short. New Year’s is a chance to let ourselves off the hook, figure out what changes we need and start all over again.
One of my goals for this past year was to get rid of stuff and get more space in my home. I didn’t perfectly achieve my goal. I made some headway but there is a long way to go. I won’t beat myself up about it. I continue to visualize what open space in my home looks like and will continue working towards it.
In that same vein, my “new” News Years Resolution is to travel lightly. I’m one of those folks who pack things for most every contingency, whether I’m going to work for a day or going away for a week. I envy people who can pack efficiently and trust that whatever they need they will either have or find. So my motto for 2022 is, “Don’t carry two tote bags when one will do!”
With a nod towards St. Francis of Assissi, here’s my wish for all of us for 2022. Where there is pain, let the new year bring healing. Where there is impatience, let the new year bring tolerance. Where there is confusion and anger, let the new year bring peace and understanding.
And where there is a house crowded with a lot of stuff, may the new year bring space, lots and lots of space!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.