This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally printed March 4, 2021 in the Custer County Chief.
At public meetings, as press, we see it all the time. Mostly present at public meeting are the board members, members of the media and very little public.
Tuesdays are always busy at the Chief. I usually cover the Custer County Board of Supervisors, but I have missed the last few meetings altogether just putting the finishing pieces on the current week’s paper. At their last meeting Tuesday, Feb. 23, one of the agenda items was to approve the paperwork on the CDBG 2020 repurposed OOR grant. I wanted to make sure I knew what went on with that topic so I made sure I was at the courthouse for that agenda item. I’m glad I did as it seemed it just about died for almost a lack of a second.
On Monday, March 1, when I phoned a few of the supervisors, I had two of them tell me the information on the vote was not news worthy. To me that is a red flag. So now, because of how I am writing some of the information, I needed to put this into my column and not as a report on the board meeting.
In 2020 the CDBG loan funds were the topic of numerous meetings. I will give you a little background on the CDBG grants.
On March 10, 2020 the supervisors heard a preliminary proposal by Andrew Ambritz of Custer Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) on repurposing the funds to an Owner-Occupied rehab project and again April 14 when they approved Resolution #10-2020 for Forgiveness of three consecutive months on the loans of the businesses that have met the National Objective and the Deferment payments for three consecutive months of payments without interest on the other businesses that have not met the National Objective the three payments will be added on to the end of the loan agreement.
On May 12, 2020 Ambriz appeared telephonically on the CDBG loan funds to state if the funds were not administered by July 1, 2020, the money would go back to the state. If the funds went back to the state, that money would not be available for future loans in Custer County.
At the June 23 meeting (as reported in the June 25, 2020 Custer County Chief,) the repurposing of the CDBG Fund to Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program was voted on and approved by the supervisors. In the Dec. 24, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief, an article reported on the new program to offer loan forgiveness for home renovations and how area Custer County home owners within municipalities could apply.
At the Feb. 23 meeting, the CDGB documents for 2020 Re-purposed OOR grant, the OOR forms, were up for approval as it has to be in compliance to the HUD guidelines. Note funds had already been moved and approved last year. On Feb. 23, Dwain Bryner, Dist. 4 made the motion. Then it seemed it would possibly die for lack of a second.
Chairman Barry Fox, reminded the supervisors that they voted in 2020 to move the funds to the owner-occupied program. At one point Supervisor Doug Stunkel, Dist. 7 asked, “Is this money going to people who are working?” Bobby Myers, Dist. 1 finally seconded the motion. The final vote was 4-2 with Myers, Bryner, Tammy Kleeb, Dist. #2, and Lynn Longmore Dist. #6, voting in favor and Stunkel and Don Olson, Dist. 5, voting against. A “No” vote meant they were voting to not be in compliance to HUD.
At times, it seems that some of the supervisors are not staying current on what they do and do not vote on.
Judy Petersen of Central Nebraska Economic Development District (CNEDC) is overseeing the paperwork and was present at the Feb. 23 meeting. During a phone interview, she stated, “We had a tremendous amount of interest in the program,” and said they had more applications than they could possibly grant. Petersen said that the work usually done on these homes ends up saving the home. The program has specific guide lines as to what qualifies. Petersen went on to say, “If a homeowner says, ‘I only want to do this,’ and it does not fit in the guide lines, they can’t go into the program.”
Petersen also assured that strict confidentiality rules are met when it comes to the applicants. “As you may have heard at the county board meeting, the work write-ups will be approved and will only contain an application number - no name or location of their property. When a work write-up comes before the board, the applicant has been determined to meet the eligibility requirements for ownership of the property, income, and the home is feasible to be rehabbed through the program, so there is no reason to deny since all of the eligibility requirements have been met,” Petersen concluded.
When speaking on the phone, Monday Mar. 1, Don Olson, told the Chief regarding his No vote. “The board does not have a lot of trust in the state and their guidelines.” His No vote was, in his opinion, to protect the county.
Well, news worthy or not, the OOR grant fund will go on, and thank goodness for those who have been told they qualify. Whether you understand it or not, wouldn’t you think that if a supervisor sees an item on the agenda, they would recall the background and what was voted on before and be willing to make a motion and stand behind it?
