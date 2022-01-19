Don't miss this week's issue of the Custer County Chief, packed full of news and lots and lots of photos of local high school athletes!
Read how one local assisted living facility has weathered the pandemic and what they have to offer now that they have returned to near pre-pandemic conditions. Is independent senior or assisted living something to consider for yourself or a loved one? Read about Off-Broadway to learn more.
Also, catch up on the latest of proposed trash rate increases in Broken Bow and soon you'll be seeing School Zone signs reminding drivers that 15 mph is the limit around schools. Read about the resignation of one of the council members.
Check out local banking news, what was discussed at the last Ag Society meeting, see which local veterans received Quilts of Valor and check out some photos from the FFA/Skills USA labor auction.
In Sports, there are more than two dozen photos of local athletes in action, thanks to our community contributors. Check out the photos and who took them in the Jan. 20 issue.
As always, Public Notices are printed every week to keep you informed of what your local government and boards are doing. Check out the classifieds for the latest in job listing and services. It's all in the Custer County Chief!
