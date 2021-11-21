This column by Mona Weatherly was first published in the Nov. 18, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I don’t often get away from my desk on a Monday morning, however, this Monday I made the Chief’s weekday walk to the post office as I had to get some business papers in the mail for overnight delivery and figured why not kill two birds with one stone.
I almost didn’t get back to the office.
No, traffic wasn’t that bad and nobody accosted me on the street. It was the weather.
The weather Monday morning is one of the reasons I live in Custer County. Near perfect. Sunny and warm yet cool and calm. October weather in November. It was the kind of day that makes those of us who have an office desk say, “I wish I could work outside today!” On Monday, I wanted to just keep walking!
Outside of talking about weather, a few folks have asked me what I think is next now that the Broken Bow School Bond was voted down.
I answer honestly, “I don’t know.”
But something needs to be done.
There are areas at the middle school and high school that need updating, there’s no doubt about it. I was most excited about the Career Tech area - woods, metals, auto and ag. Those are subjects that, looking back now, I wish I had been more aware of when I was in high school and I wish they had been presented to more girl students as options.
Not much makes a person sound as old as the phrase “back in the days,” yet I not only hear a lot of people use it when talking about schools but I also hear myself saying it!
No matter which school we’re talking about, do we want to give the students the same things we had “back in the day?” There are some good things to preserve yet technology alone dictates things must change.
I’d like to see the schools in Custer County fiercely compete to offer the best agricultural programs available. We are in the heart of both corn and beef country. Our schools should be the leaders in teaching those students who want to raise cattle and crops. If a student wants to work the family farm or ranch right after high school, then let’s prepare that student to walk right into the workforce.
It seemed like a lot of attention was given to the new competition gym and whether or not it was needed. “Back in the day,” my high school had one gym for both varsity and JV, for both boys and girls. It’s been said that families don’t want staggered times for practices so one gym doesn’t cut it anymore. Whether that is OK depends on the family. My parents had one or more kids (girls and boys) participating in high school sports for 15 years and we survived. (Now all I need to do is add that we walked to school in snow, uphill, both ways and I’ll be officially ancient!)
Aside from sports, Fine Arts hasn’t had much of an upgrade in BBPS for a while. And the science labs are outdated. To bring the current middle school up to code would take about $10 million dollars (think elevator to the second floor for ADA compliance).
The BBPS school board will now start again and once more will attempt to decide what can be updated, what needs to be replaced and what is good enough to keep around. I don’t envy them the task. Monday evening the school board acknowledged they have their work cut out for themselves in figuring out where to go from here.
If the final decision were up to me, I think I’d wait for a day when there is great weather like there was on Monday and just keep walking until I figured it out. And I’d hope the weather stayed around ‘cause I figure I wouldn’t be back for quite a while.
