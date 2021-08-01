This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the July 29, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
What is your opinion about the new proposed health education standards for Nebraska?
What’s your opinion on the pandemic - is it over or just getting revved up again?
Should bonuses go to workers who stayed on the job during the pandemic instead of new hires?
What do you think of climate change?
What do you think of Executive Order 14008, aka 30x30?
Does Broken Bow need a new school?
Do you agree with teaching Critical Race Theory?
These are only a handful of topics that cross my mind when I need a topic for a column. With limited space today, I ask you, dear reader, “What do you think?” Review the Letter to the Editor policy below and send us a letter. If you say, “No thanks. I post to Facebook,” I say to you, “Who reads your Facebook page? Family? Friends?” Reach beyond your normal group. I’ll be tackling some of these topics in the near future and I invite you to be part of the discussion. Thanks!
Letter to the Editor Policy
The Custer County Chief welcomes Letters to the Editor on current issues and news. Letters to the Editor are not to be used to promote regular business.
Email letters to chiefnews@custercountychief.com or send them to Custer County Chief, Attn: Letter to the Editor, PO Box 190, Broken Bow, NE 68822.
- Letters must be received by Monday noon to be considered for Thursday publication.
- Letters must include your full name, physical address, town and state. Only name and town are printed in the paper.
- Maximum word length is 300.
We reserve the right to edit letters for length and clarity, to publish longer letters to preserve the intent of the writing and to not publish letters received.
