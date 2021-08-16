This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Aug. 12, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Well, there’s an eye-catching headline up there, isn’t there?
By the way, I don’t have the answer. God didn’t give me children so I never had to determine the best time to discuss the birds and bees with youngsters. I suspect the answers to the question would be as varied as the number of people asked.
I write this because I, too, have concerns about the Nebraska Dept. of Education’s proposed health standards.
First, even if adopted today, the Health Standards would not be mandatory. If a district decides to adopt them, the district would still have the say over how topics are taught.
There is concern that if adopted, the next step would be to make the Standards mandatory and the step after that would be to set a mandatory curriculum. That is a valid concern. Just as we see that a one-size-doesn’t-fit-all with handling the pandemic, a generic one-size health standard may not be best for Nebraska. Decisions needs to be made locally by local school boards.
Second, how do we go from “Students will learn characteristics relating to identity, sexuality and healthy relationships” to “Oh my God! They will teach my child to be gay!”?
I’m serious. I haven’t seen it myself and only have been told about a post on Facebook (not local) that’s along the lines of “That’s what they’re doing in other places!” Yet the post doesn’t identify where or who. If I as a newspaper editor wrote that in a news story, I’d be so in the wrong. There’s factual news and then there’s hearsay. Without factual basis, without some proof, it’s hearsay and needs to be treated as such.
Here’s the age-old question. If you don’t talk to you kids about the birds and bees, who will? I have heard more than one teacher or administrator say they are put in the position of having to parent students because some things are not being taught in some homes. So...if topics aren’t being addressed at home, they have to be addressed at school, right?
The Department of Education is now seeking input on Draft 2 of the proposed Standards. You can find the link online at https://www.education.ne.gov/ or go directly to the website at https://www.education.ne.gov/healthed/health-education-standards-development/. There is a link to a public input survey on that page.
NDE is also accepting emails via nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov and letters at Nebraska Dept. of Education, PO Box 04987, Lincoln NE 68509-4987
When you access the draft, you’ll see there are eight areas listed - Foundations of Personal Health; Nutrition & Physical Activity Promotion; Substance Abuse and Prevention; Disease Prevention; Injury Prevention & Safety; Social, Emotional & Mental Health; Human Growth & Development: and Consumer & Environment. The controversial subjects of sex and gender make up only part of the Human Growth & Development section. They are important yet we know other topics are no less important. I, for one, am glad to see mental health on the list.
For those planning to offer input, give some thought to it. Don’t just make “noise.” Offer a calm, reasonable, well thought out opinion. Don’t offer “I know they are doing this in other places!” unless you have the factual basis to back it up and, if you have it, include it. The children - everyone’s children - and their education deserve nothing less than our best.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.