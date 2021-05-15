This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the May 13, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Over the course of two weeks more than 190 graduates from all over the area will be off to a higher education or onto the workforce.
Right now, it cannot come at a better time. Not all of the graduates will be entering the workforce right away, but those who are, are in a prime time as they can pick and choose jobs.
Many will say, “Where are all the workers?” We have talked about this on more than one occasion. Businesses have jobs available; why are people not applying.
At times, I have not felt that Senator Ben Sasse has had Nebraska in his best interest, but in the past few days he has really stepped up. I feel he has hit “the nail on the head.”
He stated on May 10 in a press release, “President Biden is all over the place on unemployment insurance — he wants to go after folks who are gaming the system, but he’s denying the reality that his policies are making the situation worse so he’s trying to make struggling businesses the boogeymen. Here’s the deal: bad federal policy is making unemployment pay more than work and millions of jobs aren’t getting filled. President Biden and his party were warned this would happen but they doubled down on bad policy. Instead of making unemployment pay more than work, we ought to convert the emergency unemployment payments into signing bonuses. Cut the spin, convert unemployment into a signing bonus, and get America and Americans up and running.”
The state of Montana plans to stop some of the federally funded unemployment benefits to address the state’s severe workforce shortage according to its labor department, which will leave many out of work residents without any support at all. Gov. Greg Gainforte stated,” The vast expansion of federal unemployment benefits is now doing more harm than good.”
You know it is bad when you hear a 24-hour store is not open 24 hours, a fast food restaurant is open only for lunch and early supper and managers having to work 80 hours a week just to keep the business open.
At the Chief, we have had a position open for some time. I find this is not unusual as I hear from other papers across the state in shortage of workforce. I am proud of our staff here at the Chief. Last week, the small crew we have worked hard to make sure all seniors graduating had a sponsor for the Senior Salute.
Seriously, Custer County, this issue needs to be addressed. Our businesses buckled down and made it through COVID in 2020 and early 2021. What will be happening to them in the future if there is not a workforce?
Pay attention to this workforce issue. Let your Nebraska elected officials know about this - write, call or email. Your voice is very important.
