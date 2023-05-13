This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the May 11, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Today I find a few topics I would like to talk to you about. First, seeing close to two inches in the rain gauge was uplifting! I then got to see close to another inch on Saturday morning and as I write this Tuesday morning, we are receiving a blessing of a slow rain.
We have two gauges at home. I emptied the one Friday morning. I went to check on the other that is out away from the house and said a praise! I decided not to empty that one. It had been so long since we have seen that amount of rain in a gauge, I wanted to give Chip the experience of seeing it!
We have been waiting a long time for this moisture. Last Wednesday afternoon I drove to the Anselmo area to see the burned area and gather a story for the upcoming Beef publication. As I drove home, every pivot I saw was running. Since Friday, I have not seen one machine run!
This past weekend, I attended the Broken Bow and Sargent graduations. Even when I don’t know the graduates that well, I enjoy their speeches. Justin Johnson’s valedictorian address at Broken Bow made me smile. He talked about the ceremony and the day, “a glorious occasion,” and noted there is a much bigger journey ahead. Of all of you reading this, you can relate about the bigger journey ahead.
As I waited to take group photos at Sargent, I asked a senior we have followed through sports and other stories what her plans were. She said how she was going to do one thing, then others said she should do another thing, and she finally told me where she was going to school.
As I shared with you last week, this being my 50th reunion year, I mentioned that to her. First she was surprised, then I asked her if what she would be going for as an education be something that could provide a roof over her head and food on her table. She looked at me and said, “Nobody has ever put it to me that way.”
I don’t mean to be harsh with the graduating class. I believe they need to follow their dreams and keep their goals in front of them but let’s be realistic. How many of the graduates who walked across the stages this past weekend and will walk across this next weekend be able have a roof and food to eat with the education they receive? Just some food for thought.
On another note, I hope you all enjoy Mona’s creative front page of graduation. For some reason on Monday, right before she needed to head to the school board meeting, the entire file of page A1 went off the system, not only off her machine but also the server. First to understand what goes into creating a page like that, the photos need to be gone through, edited in what we call CMYK and cropped to the proper image size. It does take some time to put color borders around and get all the names organized; all those were gone. We still did have the original files of the photos in a different area. All was not lost; what was lost was all the time. Monday being Mona’s birthday, that was not the best present she could have received! If you enjoyed the layout and color, please be sure and let her know and wish her a happy belated birthday!
Finally, Justin Johnson’s speech concluded to “Remember to forgive. Don’t forget where you have come from and laugh even when times get tough.” Monday we were not laughing when we lost a complete file. (Once we catch our breath, IT will be assisting us on how that can be prevented in the future.)
We will have to find something else to laugh about. Also, please, when we do get things incorrect, be willing to forgive us. Lastly, we do remember where we come from. That is why we put so many hours into the pages of this paper, to record the past week in our archives for years to come.
