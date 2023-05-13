Rain gutter

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the May 11, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Today I find a few topics I would like to talk to you about. First, seeing close to two inches in the rain gauge was uplifting! I then got to see close to another inch on Saturday morning and as I write this Tuesday morning, we are receiving a blessing of a slow rain.

Recommended for you