This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Oct. 20, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I’m just your plain run-of-the-mill Democrat smack dab in the middle of Nebraska and I don’t mind saying out loud and in writing, I disagree with Biden’s school loan forgiveness.
Maybe it’s because nobody forgave my loans. After four years-plus at UNL, I had some pretty lean years making payments. My parents worried about it, too. Where’s my loan forgiveness?
Maybe it’s because there are a lot of families who make the difficult and disappointing decision to not send a child to college because of the cost and they can’t see any way to get out from under the debt that would be taken on. Who knows what careers some of those non-college people might have had, jobs that might fill some of the shortages we have right now as teachers, nurses, medical providers, welders, construction workers, builders and a whole lot more? Where’s their loan forgiveness?
Maybe it’s because of the dollar amounts involved. We need more health care workers - from technicians to doctors - yet they may be the people who are not eligible for any forgiveness because of the $120,000 income limit. Heck, what better way to encourage young people to become the very professionals we need than to say, guess what, we’ll whack off a chunk of debt for you. Where’s their forgiveness?
I came up with another “Maybe it’s because” this Monday morning when I heard a report that FFEL loans were quietly, and without notice, removed from the eligible list. I’m no expert, however, according to what I’m reading and hearing, holders of FFEL loans might be among some of the people who most need assistance. How doubly disappointing for them to find there’s no loan forgiveness there now.
This all being said, yes, there are times when loan forgiveness is warranted. There are people who truly do need help, there are those who fall on bad times through no fault of their own.
But overall, what is loan forgiveness saying? “We’ll help you when you’re down and out?” Or, “Go ahead, spend the money. It’s OK. We’ll forgive you.”
Last time I checked, that’s not what my bank was telling me if I decided to not make a mortgage payment.
I don’t know all the ins and outs of the forgiveness so I’d like to know more about how the money works in this forgiveness. Will it be written off, just disappear? Or will the dollars simply be transferred to other areas where the tax payers keep paying?
Maybe I don’t like the loan forgiveness because it just doesn’t sound fair. We all know that life isn’t fair but sometimes even this Democrat right smack-dab in the middle of Nebraska sure wishes it was.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.