Politics dancing

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Oct. 27, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

This past weekend I received a campaign card in the mail that I knew for a fact was incorrect or slanted on some facts and yet thousands of dollars were spent to put doubt in front of the voter. I also took part in a vote that was held in my home town Methodist Church.

