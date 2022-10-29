This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Oct. 27, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This past weekend I received a campaign card in the mail that I knew for a fact was incorrect or slanted on some facts and yet thousands of dollars were spent to put doubt in front of the voter. I also took part in a vote that was held in my home town Methodist Church.
Fundamentals, standing on a legacy, standing for a principle - it seems at times, both in politics and in the church the water is getting muddy.
I am reminded of a quote from Louis L’amour on tradition: “We must not lose touch with what we were, with what we had been, nor must we allow the well of our history to dry up, for a child without tradition is a child crippled before the world. Tradition can also be an anchor of stability and a shield to guard one from irresponsibility and hasty decision.”
For the non-Methodists out there, I won’t air what I call the “dirty laundry” that the church is currently going through. My great-grandparents were one of six families who started the Methodist Church in Eustis. I dare say, this was not what they intended for the church. I understand that we need to keep up with the times and yet, we must stand on tradition and, in this case, the doctrine.
In politics, PAC (political action committees and groups) are paying for ads for candidates. The amount of money I hear that is being spent should be against the law.
I just heard over $300,000 was put into one of these groups for a position, that you as a voter will vote on. The position does not pay anything; you are on the board to serve. You are to be on the board because you believe you can make a difference.
If that kind of money is being spent, what in return is that individual candidate going to have to do or give to the donor or PAC because they paid the money to get that person elected.
I say if you receive a card or see a political ad that is not paid directly for the individual running, you should think about why a group supported the individual and ask if the individual is calling the shots or is the PAC?
Elections these days. Who would really want to run, but I thank those that put their name in the running and are willing to serve. Think about the standards and principals the candidate stands on. Ask yourself if a group had to pay for the message being said on the post card or the ad, what is happening behind the scene?
Stand on fundamentals. Good always rules in the end.
