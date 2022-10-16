This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Oct. 13, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
On Monday, as I places the article and photos for the pie baking contest, a silly little song came to mind. “Pie, pie, I love pie.”
Do you recognize it? It’s from the movie, “Michael” starring John Travolta, Andie McDowell and William Hurt. Travolta plays the Archangel Michael who is sent to earth to fix things, such as broken hearts. Dorothy and Frank, played by McDowell and Hurt, are tasked with driving him to Chicago.
At one point, because Dorothy owes Michael a favor, he insists on her singing. The song she chooses is “The Pie Song.”
When I put the article and photos on page A8, I wrote the headline, “Pie, pie, I love pie!” and as I did so, I hoped I’d remember on Tuesday to change it to a real headline. (Check it out, see if I did!)
Of course, I hoped that whoever proofread the page would catch it, in the event I didn’t. Sometimes I exclaim in disappointment at the amount of red ink I see on my writing during proofing but, in truth, it’s alright. If I don’t catch a mistake or typo, I hope someone else does. I’d sure rather catch it while the pages are still on the board than when I open the freshly printed pages for the first time.
Which brings me to talking about teamwork. No single person puts out the Chief. Each of us has a role, or more precisely, many roles, in getting the paper out each week. If you look around at your own job, business, farm, ranch and family, you’ll see the same thing. As Meghan says in her column, “It takes a village.” It’s so very rare that a single person accomplishes anything on their very own. Even if they are the only one competing or creating, they surely have support from others allowing them to do what they are doing.
This brings me to the November election.
I listen to candidate ads and read the ads. They say,“I did this,” or,“I did that.” They make campaign promises, saying “I will do A,” and “I will make sure B gets done.”
And to all that, I say, “Hogwash.”
Very rarely, especially in politics and government, does one person, all by their lonesome, get anything done. No matter what they say they did or will do, they didn’t do it, and will not do it, alone
If you’re one of the many people who bemoan that nothing of any value gets done in government, consider, if you will, a different approach this November.
As you consider candidates, rather than relying on promises of what the individual will do, consider candidates who you think will work well with others, someone who you think will be a good team member in working toward common goals.
No one in business gets it all done by themselves. No one in politics and government can get it all done by themselves and, if they believe that they can, I would say they aren’t the person we need in office.
Remember to vote on Nov. 8 (it’s coming up fast!) and, if you’re so inclined, have a slice of pie afterward!
