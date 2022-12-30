This column by Kelli Loos originally appeared in the Dec. 29, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
In the course of the past week, I have asked more than once, “Why would anyone choose to live in this God-forsaken place?”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This column by Kelli Loos originally appeared in the Dec. 29, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
In the course of the past week, I have asked more than once, “Why would anyone choose to live in this God-forsaken place?”
Yes, the weather has been hideous but, fortunately, it hasn’t lasted for months on end like the historic blizzard of the winter of 1948-49, which my dad recalls from his childhood years. But why would someone choose to live in a state where brutal cold is mixed with snow, layered on ice and topped off with gale force winds? The word, “miserable,” doesn’t come close to describing the weather last week and we didn’t have it near as bad as those farther north and west in Nebraska and the Dakotas.
Nonetheless, the question remains, “Why?”
It was brutal! I was extremely thankful that my girls are good in the kitchen and we could defrost with a hot meal after packing buckets of hot water to frozen waterers, chopping ice, bedding pens and just trying to keep animals alive. When you’re asleep on the couch at 8:30 p.m., you know you’ve gotten in a day’s work!
As I bundled up to make one last trek out to check on sows and baby pigs, I remembered the answer to my question - that pitch black, full of stars, as-close-as-you-can-ever-feel-to-heaven night sky that you can only fully appreciate from the vast open prairie of this rural wilderness we call home.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.