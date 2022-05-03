Arrow Seed is hosting a meeting on moving forward after a wildfire.
"Wildfire and Drought, Outlook to the Future, Options and Resources to Move Forward" will be held Thursday evening, May 5, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Cambridge Community Building.
The schedule is:
6:30 p.m. Doors Open
7 p.m. Welcome and Introductions – Jim Girardin
7:05 p.m. Jimmy Emmons, – “How do you survive 9 days of fire, Outlook to the future”
7:30 p.m. Rich Russell – “Regeneration of a dry and Thirsty Soil, and Forage Options”
7:40 p.m. Nutrien Ag Solutions – “Soil Fertility after the fire”
7:50 p.m. Fence Advisory Team – “What can we do with limited fence supplies in the short term”
8:00 p.m. Jerry Volesky UNL – “Post fire Range Management, and Reclaiming Disked Fire Breaks, for your Operation”
8:10 p.m. SPEAKER PANEL Q/A
8:30 p.m. Jim Girardin – Wrap-up, with update on seed supplies and availability in the industry.
Eariler in the evening, the USDA is holding a Disaster Assistant Workshop for producers impacted by the Road 702 fire. Detail can be viewed at https://www.custercountychief.com/news/disaster-assistance-workshop-for-producers-impacted-by-wildfire-may-5/article_fdceb120-ca35-11ec-80e6-57db1939ca8c.html
