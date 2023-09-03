This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Aug. 31, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It seems so long ago that I thought about Husker football. The long winter was cold and snowy. The extra-long summer has been, at times, very stormy and very hot. I’ve been busy with work, house and husband. Every once in a while I’d hear something about Husker Football but it seemed far, far away. Listening to Matt Rhule speak last November as he was officially named Husker head coach is a faint and distant memory.
The other day I heard someone talking about Nebraska volleyball. The Husker team is ranked high (I heard 5th in the nation) and volleyball took center stage in Memorial Stadium on Wednesday for Volleyball Day in Nebraska. I know of one local school that changed the day to a work day because so many teachers and students were headed to Lincoln.
I kind of wish I could have been there to see the transfer of Memorial Stadium into a volleyball venue. Reminds me of when Memorial Stadium was transformed in September, 1983, for Farm Aid III. Oh, there was a lot of talk about what damage might be done to the playing field but when it was over, I don’t remember any big problems. I remember having a great time at the concert with one of my brothers and a couple friends.
It struck me the other day that, amid all the talk of volleyball, I heard someone say, almost as an afterthought, “Oh, and there’s a football game on Thursday, too.” The Husker football team travels to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers. Husker faithful can watch the countdown at https://huskers.com/sports/football/schedule. As I finish up this column Tuesday, the count is at 2 Days, 4 hours, 34 minutes, 44 seconds, 43, 42, 41 ...
Let’s hope that Coach’s Ruhle’s Husker debut goes better than former Coach Scott Frost’s first game. Remember Sept. 1, 2018, when thunder and lightning brought about the cancellation of the game against Akron? Maybe Mother Nature was trying to tell us something.
This afternoon as I check Husker headlines on-line, I see, “Nebraska tight end arrested on burglary charge Tuesday morning.”
It’s been a long time since we’ve had something positive to talk about, and keep talking about, with Husker Football.
If he can deliver as he talks and if the team can bring home a win, Coach Ruhle and Big Red will hopefully show that Husker football is back and worth saying good things about.
2 Days, 4 hours, 3o minutes, 10 seconds, 9, 8, 7 ...
