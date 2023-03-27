After a weekend storm left up to 10 inches of snow in southwest Nebraska, more snow is on its way, despite it being late in March (03/27/23). Areas across the Panhandle and the far southwest part of the state could see the heaviest snow fall. I-80 will likely be impacted west of North Platte. Imperial could see 4 to 6 inches on top of the 10 inches received over the weekend. Most of the Sandhills should see an inch or less, however, there is an area from Ogallala to Mullen that might see up to two inches of snow. Custer County is forecast for an inch or less, with up to 2 inches possible in the western part of the county. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of western and southwestern Nebraska through this evening.
Some snow totals reported on March 26, 2023 (NWS) include:
