A Wind Chill Advisory issued by the National Weather Service out of North Platte, Neb. remains in effect through 10 a.m. Central for much of north central Nebraska. Dangerous wind chills will continue through morning before gradually improving this afternoon (Monday, Jan. 30, 2023). However, wind chills for this afternoon will remain below zero.
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for this evening into tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023) for much of central Nebraska including Custer County. It’s is valid from 6 p.m. this evening through 9 a.m. tomorrow. Air temperatures will fall well below zero with westerly winds around 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills will fall into the 20 below to 30 below zero range Tuesday morning.
