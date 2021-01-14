According to reports made to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte, a wind gust of 86 mph was recorded four miles east of Scottsbluff at 9:09 p.m. yesterday (Jan. 13, 2021).
Broken Bow recorded a gust of 60 mph at 10:58 p.m. yesterday.
Other recorded wind gusts by the NWS are:
- 70 mph, 13 miles WNW of Merritt Res., 8:49 p.m., Jan 13 (Cherry County)
- 70 mph one mile ENE of Valentine, 8:59 p.m. Jan. 13
- 75 mph at Crescent Lake, 9:58 p.m., Jan. 13 (Garden County, north of Oshkosh)
- 59 mph, two miles west of Halsey, 10:23 p.m., Jan. 13
- 55 mph at Thedford, 5:35 a.m., Jan. 14
- 68 mph one mile north of Valentine, 8:55 a.m., Jan. 14
A high wind warning remains in effect for the entire state of Nebraska.
