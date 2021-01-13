Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible across all of western and north central Nebraska tonight (Wed., Jan. 13, 2021) through Friday evening.
Some isolated locations may see gusts up to 70 mph.
The strongest winds are expected Thursday and Friday afternoons.
An area from Broken Bow north to Ainsworth could see gusts in the 60-70 mph range as well as far western parts of the panhandle.
A High Wind Watch is in effect from midnight (Central) today until 6 p.m. Friday for the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
Damaging winds could down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially in high profile vehicles. Monitor the latest forecasts and warning for update. Fasten down losse objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior of the onset of winds.
This is expected to be a long duration high wind event. A strong cold front will pass through the area tonight bringing behind it strong northwesterly winds during the overnight hours tonight. Winds will diminish slightly Thursday morning and then increase further Thursday afternoon. Winds should diminish slightly Thursday evening before once again increasing overnight Thursday night into Friday.
