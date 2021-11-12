The High Wind Warning and High Wind Watch for much of central and north central Nebraska are no longer in effect, however, strong winds will continue today (Friday, Nov. 12, 2021).
Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph are possible through early afternoon before winds begin to diminish by the evening according to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte.
The Broken Bow Airport recorded a gust of 48 mph at 1:23 p.m. Thursday according to the NWS.
A gust of 63 mph was reported six miles east of Merna at 1:46 p.m. yesterday.
The Thedford Airport had a gust recorded at 45 mph.
The highest gust were recorded at Valentine with 69 mph and 71 mph recorded mid-afternoon.
Today a high of 40 with mostly sunny skies is forecast. The weekend should be warmer with a high of 61 on Saturday and 52 on Sunday.
