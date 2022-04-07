A High Wind Warning blankets most of Nebraska today (Thurs., April 7, 2022) with winds gusts up to 60 and 65 mph possible.
Visibility could be low in areas of blowing dusts and reduced visibility is also possible in scattered snow showers across north central Nebraska.
Valentine, Ainsworth, Mullen, Broken Bow, North Platte, Curtis and McCook could see gusts in excess of 60 mph.
Critical fire weather conditions remain with a Red Flag Warning issued for part of southwestern Nebraska.
Critical fire weather conditions are possible Friday and Saturday.
