According to the National Weather Service, gusts of winds over 40 mph were in today's forecast (Thursday, Oct. 28. 2021). The wind is expected to decrease to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Wind, wind, go away!
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
