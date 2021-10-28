Wind football fence Broken Bow Oct 28 2021

High gusts had an effect on the fence along the north end of Mark Russell Field at Broken Bow High School, bringing down part of it today (10/28/21). Winds are expected to decrease after midnight.

 Randall Corbin 10-28-21

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of winds over 40 mph were in today's forecast (Thursday, Oct. 28. 2021). The wind is expected to decrease to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

