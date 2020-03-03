Someone who purchased a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Callaway, Neb. is a lucky winner. That ticket, purchased at the Bear Pad, 302 S. Grand, matched all five numbers in Monday’s drawing (Mar. 2, 2020) and is worth $68,000. The numbers are 8,10,16, 21, 34.
“The most important thing is to sign the back of it,” Neil Watson, Public Information Officer with the Nebraska Lottery said. “That establishes them as the owner of the ticket.”
The winner will then need to contact the Nebraska Lottery office to make arrangement to go to Lincoln to receive the prize. The phone number is 402-471-6100.
Prizes over $20,000 must be claimed in Lincoln. Watson said it takes about 15 to 20 minutes to take pictures, gather information and present the prize.
By Nebraska law, the name, home town and amount of prize is public information. However, if a winner prefers a low profile, they will need to talk to the Nebraska Lottery office. “We will work with them and respect their wishes,” Watson said.
When making the trip to Lincoln, the winner should bring along proper ID and “Of course, bring the ticket,” Watson said. “That’s the most important thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.