Near record warmth on Friday (03/4/22) will be followed by a return of winter weather on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte.
Potential exists for accumulating snow and ice with the greatest snow accumulations likely across northwest Nebraska and the highest chance of ice accumulations across north central Nebraska.
Blustery north winds will add an extra chill to the air and results in patchy blowing snow in some areas.
Watch for ice on bridges and overpasses. Because they are exposed to cold air on all side, ice forms more quickly on bridges and overpasses than on other road surfaces.
Snow will occur mainly north of a line from Ogallala to Mullen to O’Neill. Rain showers early Saturday morning will be followed by a wintery mix and eventually snow may result in ice accumulations for west central and north central Nebraska. The greatest threat is generally between 6 a.m. to noon CST Saturday.
Winds could gust into the low 30s on Saturday.
The northwest corner of Custer County could see a dusting to an inch of snow on Saturday.
Highs on Friday are forecast to be from around 60 to near 70 degrees. Saturday’s highs range from 32 to 45 while Sunday’s high are looking to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Looking ahead to next week, daytime temps return to the 40 for Monday and Tuesday.
