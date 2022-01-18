After a few warm January days, one of which Broken Bow shared the state high of 62 with North Platte (Monday, Jan. 17. 2022), there will be quite a cool down for Nebraska according to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte.
Snow is forecast for western parts of the state, west of a line from Mullen to Broken Bow to McCook. Accumulations overnight are to be generally less than an inch, though wind gusts up to 35 mph could cause patches of blowing snow.
After forecast highs of the upper 50s for much of Nebraska today, Wednesday will be about 40 degrees cooler with high temps expected to be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Wind chills below zero are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.