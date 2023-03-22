Wintry precipitation is expected across northern Nebraska tonight (March 22, 2023). A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from 8 p.m. central through 10 a.m. central tomorrow. Snow is expected north of Hwy 2 with a wintry mix or rain possible between Hwy 2 and I-80. The greatest amounts of snow (up to 2 inches) are possible in Cherry County and areas to the east. The north part of Custer County may see a trace of snow. A stray rumble thunder cannot be ruled out. Overnight Broken Bow will drop to 28 with highs in the upper 40s during Wednesday.
Latest News
- Rep. Smith announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition
- Troopers make arrest following pursuit near Grand Island
- Winter hanging on in northern Nebraska
- In your March 23, 2023 issue of the Chief - Salute to Local Ag Producers!
- Winter Weather Advisory for freezing precipitation
- Winter not leaving just yet
- March 20 - First Day of Spring
- To change time or not
Most Popular
Articles
- Broken Bow man dies in grain bin entrapment
- Update on Hamilton County homicide investigation
- SEM claims District title
- Mutual release between city and former administrator
- Happy St. Patrick's Day!
- To change time or not
- In your March 23, 2023 issue of the Chief - Salute to Local Ag Producers!
- Snow on its way out, winds will stick around
- Custer, Loup and other counties in Winter Storm Warning for Thursday
- Winter Weather Advisory for freezing precipitation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.