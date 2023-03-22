Wintry precipitation is expected across northern Nebraska tonight (March 22, 2023). A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from 8 p.m. central through 10 a.m. central tomorrow. Snow is expected north of Hwy 2 with a wintry mix or rain possible between Hwy 2 and I-80. The greatest amounts of snow (up to 2 inches) are possible in Cherry County and areas to the east. The north part of Custer County may see a trace of snow. A stray rumble thunder cannot be ruled out. Overnight Broken Bow will drop to 28 with highs in the upper 40s during Wednesday.

