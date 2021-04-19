It may be April 19 however winter isn't letting go just yet. According to the National Weather Service office in North Platte, there will be accumulating snow in northwestern Nebraska and southwestern Nebraska. Custer County and areas to the immediate north and east may see less than an inch of accumulation.
NWS forecasts snow across northern Nebraska today (Monday 04/19/21) that will spread south and increase in intensity across southwestern Nebraska this afternoon and evening.
The snow across the northern part of the state should decrease this morning. The snow this afternoon and evening in the southwest should last about six hours, mainly between 6 p.m. and midnight.
There could be hazardous travel due to slick roads and reduced visibility. A rapid drop in temperatures this morning along with wet snow and gusty winds may be difficult for young livestock.
Winds throughout the area with be gusty with top gusts up to 25-30 mph.
The greatest chance of precipitation in the Custer County area should be throughout the day until 4 p.m. with light snow likely during that time, then a wintry mix until about 8 p.m., changing back to light snow until midnight. Custer County is forecast to receive less than an inch of accumulation.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for eastern Cherry County and Brown County including Valentine and Ainsworth until 1 p.m. CDT/noon MDT this afternoon. Additional snow accumulations one to two inches are possible today for a total local accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Western Cherry, Keya Paha and Sheridan Counties until 7 pm. CDT/6 p.m. MDT.
