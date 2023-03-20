It may be the first day of spring (today, Monday, 03/20/23) however, winter isn't done yet. There's a chance of a wintry mix including freezing rain on Tuesday. As temperatures rise in the afternoon, a transition to rain is expected. Areas that may see the freezing rain include Ainsworth, Butte, Ellswoth, Mullen, North Platte, O'Neill, Ogallala and Valentine. At this time, Broken Bow is forecast for a 20 to 25 percent chance of rain through Tuesday morning with a high of 51. There may be a chance of rain/snow in Custer County Wednesday into Wednesday night. Today's high for central Nebraska (03/20/23) should be around 50 under mostly sunny skies.
