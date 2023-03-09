Winter road Hwy 21 March 8 2023

Use caution when driving today. Pictured is Hwy 21, northbound towards Broken Bow from Oconto, a few miles south of Broken Bow, about 10 a.m. this morning (03/09/23). Closer to Pressey, the surface was a mix of slush and snow. Closer to Broken Bow, the surface was completely covered in snow. The highway was slippery and reduced speeds are in order.

 Mona Weatherly

The Winter Weather Advisory that includes Custer County is in effect until noon Central today (Thursday, March 9, 2023). There could be additional accumulations up to one inch of snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. 511 Nebraska reports that roadways in Custer County and throughout the Sandhills are completely covered. Custer County should see snow fall continue through the morning with a possible mix of snow and freezing rain around noon. Gusty winds could cause reduced visibility this afternoon and into tomorrow.

