The Winter Weather Advisory that includes Custer County is in effect until noon Central today (Thursday, March 9, 2023). There could be additional accumulations up to one inch of snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. 511 Nebraska reports that roadways in Custer County and throughout the Sandhills are completely covered. Custer County should see snow fall continue through the morning with a possible mix of snow and freezing rain around noon. Gusty winds could cause reduced visibility this afternoon and into tomorrow.
featured
Winter returns at least for a day or two
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
-
- Updated
