After a weekend which saw warm temps for the beginning of February reaching into the 50s and 60s - winter has returned. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across parts of western Nebraska as well as southern and south-eastern Nebraska.
Areas of central Nebraska may see up to an inch of snow with heavier amounts to the west.
Wind will be part of the story as gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible in Custer County. North central and parts of western Nebraska could have gusts in the 25-30 mph range.
Tuesday has a forecast high of 26 and chance of snow for Custer County. Temps are forecast to increase to near 40 by the end of the work week.
