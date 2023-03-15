Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph will accompany moderate to heavy snow in Nebraska on Thursday (March 16, 2023), making for difficult travel conditions with drifting and blowing snow. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of central Nebraska and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES surround the WARNING. There will be a brief wintry mix in some areas as rain changes to snow, mainly in western and southwestern Nebraska. According to the National Weather Service, rain will begin in Custer County after midnight tonight and chance to snow by 6 a.m. There is lesser chance of wintry mix in Custer County than other areas. It should snow in Custer County from about 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, with lighter snow until 6 p.m. Broken Bow is forecast for 2 to 3 inches of snow. Winds will pick up overnight, with gusts reaching 40 mph by 6 a.m. Thursday and sustaining gust at more than 40 mph most of the day. Peak wind speeds will occur between sunrise and early afternoon. Winds continue into Friday which may prolong blowing and drifting snow concerns.Temps for Custer County will be in the low 30s during the day, upper 20s and lower 30s on Friday and mid 20s on Saturday. Wind chills temps will be in the single digits on Thursday, in the low teens on Friday and single digits to below zero on Saturday.
featured
Winter storm coming Thursday
- National Weather Service - March 15, 2023
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Winter storm coming Thursday
- Custer, Loup and other counties in Winter Storm Warning for Thursday
- Broken Bow man dies in grain bin entrapment
- Thursday and Friday to bring return to winter
- Test soil temp before planting vegetables
- State-wide tornado drill March 29
- Nebraska Weekly Gas Price Update
- Game and Parks to hold virtual discussions on fisheries
Most Popular
Articles
- Mutual release between city and former administrator
- CRP informational meetings scheduled; Signup open through April 7
- Broken Bow man dies in grain bin entrapment
- Snow moving out of central Nebraska
- City Administrator no longer with Broken Bow
- Mobile Pantry
- Winter returns at least for a day or two
- Update on Hamilton County homicide investigation
- Winter to return later this week?
- Special session for city council to ratify termination of city admin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.