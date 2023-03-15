weather March 15 2023

Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph will accompany moderate to heavy snow in Nebraska on Thursday (March 16, 2023), making for difficult travel conditions with drifting and blowing snow. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of central Nebraska and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES surround the WARNING. There will be a brief wintry mix in some areas as rain changes to snow, mainly in western and southwestern Nebraska. According to the National Weather Service, rain will begin in Custer County after midnight tonight and chance to snow by 6 a.m. There is lesser chance of wintry mix in Custer County than other areas. It should snow in Custer County from about 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, with lighter snow until 6 p.m. Broken Bow is forecast for 2 to 3 inches of snow. Winds will pick up overnight, with gusts reaching 40 mph by 6 a.m. Thursday and sustaining gust at more than 40 mph most of the day. Peak wind speeds will occur between sunrise and early afternoon. Winds continue into Friday which may prolong blowing and drifting snow concerns.Temps for Custer County will be in the low 30s during the day, upper 20s and lower 30s on Friday and mid 20s on Saturday. Wind chills temps will be in the single digits on Thursday, in the low teens on Friday and single digits to below zero on Saturday.

Recommended for you