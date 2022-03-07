A strong storm system is bringing snow to Nebraska for the middle of the week. Potential exists for six inches or more of snow in parts of central, southwestern and western Nebraska.
The track of the storm is still being determined however, as of Monday morning, it appears that along and south of Hwy 2 has the greatest potential for snow.
Arctic air will accompany the snow, bringing wind chills in the single digits and negatives.
A large area of Nebraska from Grand Island, Broken Bow and North Platte, to Burwell Mullen and Gordon, then west to Alliance, Sidney and Ogallala, has a better than 90 percent chance of seeing two inches of snow or more.
Custer County has a 55 percent chance of receiving six inches of snow or more with that same percentage extending south and south west and then into parts of the Sandhills.
Maximum wind gusts will be in the 20s and 30s. Blowing snow is possible. Motorists should prepare for significant visibility reductions at times.
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties in Nebraska Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta,Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis and Maywood from Wednesday morning (3/9/22) through Thursday morning (3/10/22).
* WHAT...Heavy snow with the potential accumulation of up to 6 inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Nebraska.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Prepare for slick or snow packed roads, along with significant visibility reductions.
* Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain is possible. Be prepared to adjust travel plans in case a warning is issued.
A Winter Storm Warning means heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain is expect. Travel could become dangerous. Adjust or delay travel until conditions improve.
