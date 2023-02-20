Weather Feb 20 2023
National Weather Service

Accumulating snow, blustery winds and cold will arrive mid-week in Nebraska, reminding us that winter is still with us. Highest snow accumulations will be in the north part of the state with 8 to 12 inches possible along the South Dakota line. Mullen and Alliance may see 6-8 inches. Broken Bow is in the 3-4 inch band from Imperial to North Platte to Albion. Sharp gradients may accompany this storm as Sidney, Ogallala, Burwell and Norfolk and the northern part of Custer County could see 4 to 6. Snow could fall as much as one inch as hour at times. The heaviest snow is forecast for Wednesday morning and afternoon for northwest Nebraska and Wednesday evening and night for the remainder of the area. There is a Winter Storm Watch for north central Nebraska and a Winter Storm Warning for the western panhandle.

