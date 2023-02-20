Accumulating snow, blustery winds and cold will arrive mid-week in Nebraska, reminding us that winter is still with us. Highest snow accumulations will be in the north part of the state with 8 to 12 inches possible along the South Dakota line. Mullen and Alliance may see 6-8 inches. Broken Bow is in the 3-4 inch band from Imperial to North Platte to Albion. Sharp gradients may accompany this storm as Sidney, Ogallala, Burwell and Norfolk and the northern part of Custer County could see 4 to 6. Snow could fall as much as one inch as hour at times. The heaviest snow is forecast for Wednesday morning and afternoon for northwest Nebraska and Wednesday evening and night for the remainder of the area. There is a Winter Storm Watch for north central Nebraska and a Winter Storm Warning for the western panhandle.
featured
Winter storm on the way
- National Weather Service - NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - Feb. 20, 2023
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Winter storm on the way
- Monday, Feb. 20, is Presidents' Day
- Bobcats defeat Anselmo-Merna and Hi-Line
- Project time
- Area wrestlers qualify for state
- Dreams & goals
- Watch NSAA wrestling, bowling, swimming and diving on Nebraska Public Media
- Troopers respond to more than 250 weather-related incidents Thursday
Most Popular
Articles
- City Administrator no longer with Broken Bow
- Broken Bow sends 11 wrestlers to state
- 'Business as usual' at Broken Bow City Council
- Living Well & Looking Forward in this week's issue of the Chief
- Melham names interim CEO
- Watch NSAA wrestling, bowling, swimming and diving on Nebraska Public Media
- NSP seeks information on disappearance of Thayer County man
- Dicamba use deadline to remain June 30 in Nebraska
- Snow forecast for "around" Custer County
- Nebraska weekly gas price update
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.