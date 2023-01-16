Winter Weather Watch January 2023

Significant snow will arrive in central Nebraska by mid-week, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte. Ten inches or more are possible in some areas. A Winter Storm Watch includes much of central Nebraska including Custer County.

As of Monday morning, snow is expected to begin around midnight Tuesday (Jan. 17. 2023,) for Custer County and continue through the day Wednesday. The greatest amounts will fall between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

