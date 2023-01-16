Significant snow will arrive in central Nebraska by mid-week, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte. Ten inches or more are possible in some areas. A Winter Storm Watch includes much of central Nebraska including Custer County.
As of Monday morning, snow is expected to begin around midnight Tuesday (Jan. 17. 2023,) for Custer County and continue through the day Wednesday. The greatest amounts will fall between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Some areas to the south and west may see a mix of snow and freezing rain before it changes to all snow.
At this time, the greatest amount is forecast for southwestern Nebraska with 8 top 12 inches possible for Imperial, McCook and Curtis. Broken Bow may see 6 to 8 inches along with Grand Island, Holdrege, North Platte and Sidney. The Sandhills could see 4 to 6 in the southern hills and 1 to 2 along the Dakota border.
It's possible the storm could shift to the north, which could bring higher snow fall amounts overall, with possibly a foot of snow in the southern half of Custer County.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…for the following counties in Nebraska: Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-including the cities of Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood
* WHAT...Heavy snow, possibly starting as a wintry mix. Potential snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with a light glaze of ice possible.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs. Northeast winds becoming northerly could gust up to 30 mph and cause some blowing and drifting snow.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...for the following counties in Nebraska: Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, and Stapleton
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible with potential snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs. Northeast winds becoming northerly could gust up to 30 mph and cause some blowing and drifting snow.
WINTER WEATHER DRIVING - Slow down and use caution when traveling as road conditions can charge quickly. Before you travel, pack a winter survival kit for your vehicle.
