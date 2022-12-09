In a webinar this morning (Friday, Dec. 9, 2022), meteorologist with the National Weather Service Jacqueline Gomez said while the exact path of the storm that will arrive in Nebraska on Monday is uncertain, there is one thing the NWS is forecasting with high confidence: "Winds will increase on Monday," Gomeza said. "There will be strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts of up to 40 and 50 mph."
The storm will move begin Monday evening with the greatest impacts of snow to occur Tuesday and Wednesday. For areas that received snow, blowing snow may be a concern into Thursday. At this time, the greatest accumulation of snow is expected in the northern Sandhills and into South Dakota.
